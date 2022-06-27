Fabrizio Romano delivers update on Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United

Manchester United have no intention of selling Cristiano Ronaldo in this summer’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a strong season in front of goal for the Red Devils last term following his return to the club from Juventus, with the forward netting 18 times and making three assists in 30 Premier League outings.

However, Manchester United endured a disappointing campaign overall as the Red Devils slumped to a sixth-placed finish in the table and missed out on any silverware.

There have been suggestions that Ronaldo may seek a move away from Old Trafford this summer as he looks to make the most of the final years of his playing career.

The Portugal international initially signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils last summer and as things stand, he is thought to be part of Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that the Premier League club have no intention of cashing in on Ronaldo this summer, as things stand.

Posting on his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Romano said: “Transfer window’s still long, things can change… but Manchester United are clear on Cristiano Ronaldo: he’s considered not for sale, no talks now ongoing to sell him.

“Man United and Erik ten Hag both want Cristiano to stay and expect him to be part of the team.”

Should Ronaldo remain at Old Trafford, he will have to make do with Europa League football next season after the Red Devils finished sixth in the table.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings to kick-star Erik ten Hag’s reign, but the Red Devils are yet to announce any inbound transfers.

