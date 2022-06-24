Fabrizio Romano: Man United have discussed move for Brazilian ‘internally’

Manchester United have held internal discussions about a move to sign Antony from Ajax but have not made a bid for FC Porto’s Evanilson, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are unsurprisingly being linked with a whole host of potential signings this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to build a squad capable of breaking back into the top four in his first season in charge of the club.

Ajax winger Antony, 22, has been touted as a potential target for the Red Devils in recent days as Ten Hag considers adding to his attacking options at Old Trafford.

FC Porto star Evanilson has also been linked with a possible move to Old Trafford in recent days, with the 22-year-old considered as another potential signing for the Red Devils.

However, Italian journalist Romano has now played down the chances of Manchester United signing Evanilson, claiming that the attacker is not considered to be one of the club’s top targets this summer.

Romano also said that Brazilian winger Antony has been mentioned as a potential target during internal discussions at Manchester United this summer.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Manchester United have not submitted any bid to FC Porto for Brazilian striker Evanilson, despite rumours of €70m proposal turned down. He’s not in Man United list as of today.

“Antony, discussed internally with ten Hag. Evanilson, not a topic.”

Antony joined Ajax from Sao Paulo back in 2020 and has scored 23 goals in a total of 79 games for the Dutch club under Ten Hag.

He has also made a promising start to his international career, netting twice in nine games for the Brazilian national team.

