Manchester United have started talks with FC Barcelona about the possibility of signing Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are expected to have a busy summer of incomings and outgoings following Erik ten Hag’s appointment as the new Manchester United manager last month.

Manchester United confirmed Paul Pogba’s departure on a free transfer this summer, while Jesse Lingard is also set to leave the Red Devils when his contract expires. The Red Devils have also confirmed that Juan Mata will be departing Old Trafford this summer.

Ten Hag worked with De Jong for one season during his five-year stint in charge of Ajax before the creative midfielder moved to FC Barcelona in a €75m deal in 2019.

Manchester United have been regularly linked with a swoop for De Jong over the past season seeing as the Netherlands international has struggled at Camp Nou.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Romano has now revealed that Manchester United have started negotiations with FC Barcelona about a potential summer deal for De Jong ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barca for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid.

“De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barca and he wants UCL [Champions League] football – Man United will try to push again as Barca need to solve financial issues.”

Romano’s comments come after De Jong himself appeared to distance himself from a possible move away from FC Barcelona this summer by claiming that he is already playing for his “dream club”.

De Jong scored 13 times in 140 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at FC Barcelona following his big-money move.

The Netherlands international won the Dutch title under Ten Hang in 2019 before his switch to FC Barcelona three years ago.

De Jong has already been capped 40 times by the Dutch national team since making his senior debut for his country back in 2018, scoring one goal for Holland so far.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip