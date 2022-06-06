Golden State 107 Boston 88: Curry Leads Warriors Response In Game 2

Curry Carries Warriors Offense

Steph Curry led the scoring in Game 2 with 29 points as the 34-year-old came alive in the second half at the Chase Centre. If you were a Warriors fan, you’d have been worried about Steve Kerr’s men with Boston going toe-to-toe with Golden State and Curry not as prolific as Game 1. But the two-time MVP finished with five three-pointers, six rebounds and four assists in San Francisco to inspire a blowout win over Boston. Curry hit some crucial three-pointers, especially two at the end of the third quarter to deflate Boston. The three-time champion hit a 27-footer before he sunk a 31-footer on the next play to get the Chase Centre on their feet.

Peak Green

While Curry continues to excel in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green’s performance was perhaps most notable in Game 2. It wasn’t for his shooting, his rebounding or necessarily defensive plays but the power forward’s ability to get under the skin of the Boston players. Jaylen Brown made a mercurial start in the first quarter with 18 points to continue his momentum from Game 1. But Green’s mouthing off and a particular altercation with Brown appeared to unsettle the Boston shooting guard. Al Horford was excellent in the opener in San Francisco but defended aggressively by Green, the veteran faltered. Green tussled with Grant Williams – too. Noone was safe from the Golden State’s talisman as he even appeared to irk Boston head coach Ime Udoka. Green did pick up a technical foul and heading to the Garden this week, it’ll be a test of the No23’s ability to walk the line when faced with what will be a raucous Boston stadium.

Boston’s Third Quarter Woes

If we based the NBA Finals on the third quarter, Golden State would be leading 73-38. Of course, Boston had a remarkable comeback at the end of the third quarter and in the fourth quarter in Game 1 but Udoka’s men left themselves with too much to do in Game 2. Boston have managed to keep pace with Golden State’s shooting in the opening half of both games but they’ve made poor start to the second halves in Game 1 and Game 2. “It’s something we have to fix,” Celtics center Horford said. Boston had 19 turnovers in comparison to Golden State’s 12 and it was another key talking point post-match. “I think tonight, turnovers, and I think sometimes letting our offense affect how we defend, kind of was a little stagnant in the third quarter,” said Jayson Tatum.

No Fun For Thompson At Poole Party

There was a lot of positives for Golden State with Curry’s three-point shooting, Green at his best, Gary Peyton II back on court and Jordan Poole showing signs of the player who lit up the regular season. But Kerr will be worried by Thompson’s patchy performances. The No11 finished with 4-19 shooting to post 11 points in Game 2. While Kerr rested most of his starters with the victory in the bag in the fourth quarter, the Golden State head coach left Thompson on the court in the hope of the 32-year-old finding his rhythm – but he struggled badly. On the flip side, Poole came to the party with 5-9 from three-point range to end up with 17 points.

Game 3?

Next up we’ve got Game 3 in Boston – what can we expect? Marcus Smart hasn’t come alive in Game 1 or Game 2 despite earning praise for his leadership in their 120-108 win in San Francisco last week. You’d expect the point guard to thrive in front of the Garden. Boston have lost both of their first games at home in the second round and the Eastern Conference Finals so could there be some nerves in front of an expectant fanbase desperate to secure a first title since 2008. You’d expect Boston to be better and Udoka’s side have continuously bounced back from adversity in the post-season by bouncing back from a defeat.