Liverpool FC are “confident” that they will move into pole position to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer, according to reports.

The Sun is claiming that the Reds believe that they will be the prime candidates to land the 18-year-old next year after Manchester City stepped up their interest in signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

According to the article, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a “huge fan” of the midfielder and the Anfield club have already earmarked him as their top target for next summer’s transfer window.

The same story points out that Liverpool FC are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester City for the teenager’s signature – however, the Reds feel that they may have the upper edge if the Citizens complete their proposed deal to sign England international Phillips.

The article also claims that Manchester City are hoping that Bellingham’s friendship with new signing Erling Haaland could give them an advantage in the race to land the teenager next year.

The story says that Liverpool FC are already drawing up their plans for next summer’s transfer window and that Bellingham is one of their prime targets.

Borussia Dortmund have stated that they have no intention of letting Bellingham go in this summer’s transfer window, making a move back to the Premier League more likely from next year instead.

Bellingham was a regular fixture in the Dortmund team last season as he scored three goals and made eight assists in 32 Bundesliga games for the German club to help them to finish second in the table.

The teenager has been capped 15 times by England since making his senior international debut back in 2020, and he scored four goals in 44 games for Birmingham City before joining Dortmund in July 2020.

