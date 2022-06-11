Liverpool FC are willing to pay the £42.5m release clause for FC Barcelona star Gavi this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet La Porteria, as quoted by TEAMTalk, is reporting that the Reds are interested in a deal to sign the 17-year-old from the Spanish club as Liverpool FC also target a deal for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool FC are thought to be on the lookout for a number of potential new signings this summer, with there having been lots of speculation about Sadio Mane’s future at the club in recent days as the Senegal international continued to be linked with a possible transfer to Bayern Munich.

The article claims that Liverpool FC’s midfield remains an “area of concern” this summer, and the Reds are considering a move to sign Gavi this summer to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The story says that Gavi currently has a €50m (£42.5m) release clause in his current contract at FC Barcelona, and Liverpool FC are said to be willing to activate it as they look to bring the teenager to Anfield.

Gavi is said to have “at least” two offers from the Premier League, one of which is from Liverpool FC, and he has recently rejected FC Barcelona’s offer of a new and improved contract.

The story, however, also says that as things stand, Gavi and his father are keen to thrash out a new deal with FC Barcelona rather than seek a move away from Camp Nou.

The 17-year-old central midfielder was a regular fixture in the FC Barcelona team last season, scoring two goals and making five assists in 34 La Liga games for the Spanish club.

He also featured six times in the Champions League and five times in the Europa League for FC Barcelona last term.

Gavi came through the youth system at FC Barcelona before making his senior debut for the Spanish side last season.

