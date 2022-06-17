Scottish full-back Calvin Ramsay could be Liverpool FC’s next summer signing as the Reds step up their recruitment drive ahead of the new campaign, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds officially announced their first major signing of the summer transfer window on Tuesday with the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a big-money deal.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international joined the Reds for an initial fee of £64m – a figure which could rise to a potential £85m including add-ons – after weeks of speculation linking him with a switch to Anfield, with the attacker signing a six-year contract with the Reds.

Teenager defender Ramsay has been touted as a target for the Reds in recent days as Jurgen Klopp considers adding some further depth to his back-line ahead of the new campaign.

In recent days, Italian journalist Romano has kept his followers on Twitter updated about Liverpool FC’s interest in the 18-year-old Scot ahead of his proposed move from Aberdeen.

Now, Romano has claimed that the Reds have now reached an agreement on personal terms with the teenager and the club are now preparing a new bid, meaning that Ramsay could end up being the Merseyside outfit’s second signing of the summer transfer window as long as Aberdeen’s valuation of the player is met.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast this week, Romano revealed the latest update on Liverpool FC’s interest in Ramsay and said that Aberdeen were seeking a transfer fee in the region of €10m for the full-back.

“The next one [Liverpool FC signing] could be Calvin Ramsay but they still don’t have an agreement for this talented full-back but I’m told Liverpool are preparing a new bid.

“They’ve got personal terms agreed with the player. It depends on the add-ons because Aberdeen want around €10m with the add-ons included. Liverpool are working on it.”

Romano also provided an update on Bayern Munich’s interest in signing Sadio Mane, with the Senegal international widely expected to depart Anfield following the confirmation of Liverpool FC’s deal to sign Nunez this week.

“I’m not saying it’s a done deal but the feeling internally at Bayern is they can do it because they have an agreement already on personal terms with Sadio Mane,” Romano said.

“They’re ready to give him what he wants. The players want his Bayern move. Bayern want to be fast because they want to avoid any other clubs hijacking the deal. This is why Bayern are pushing for Mane.”

