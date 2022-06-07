Liverpool FC are still in talks about a possible deal to sign teenage defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist has taken to social media to follow up from his tweet last month in which he revealed that the Reds had been keeping tabs on full-back Ramsey in recent weeks and in the lead-up to the summer transfer window.

According to Romano, Liverpool FC and Ramsay’s representatives are still in discussions about a possible move to Anfield for the 18-year-old, with the Merseyside outfit viewing the defender as an “opportunity” in this summer’s transfer market.

Romano also says that both parties are still waiting for progress in talks with Aberdeen regarding the potential sale of the youngster, who himself would be open to a move to Anfield.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano wrote: “Contacts are still ongoing between Liverpool and Calvin Ramsay’s camp. He’s considered an opportunity, still waiting to progress in talks with Aberdeen.

“Ramsay would be more than happy to join Liverpool, up to the clubs.”

The 18-year-old right-back made two Scottish Premiership appearances for Aberdeen last season and notched up a further five run-outs in the cup competitions for the Scottish club.

The teenager came through the youth system at Aberdeen and made his first-team debut for the club in March 2020 under caretaker manager Paul Sheerin.

Ramsay, who was born in Aberdeen in July 2003, is a Scotland Under-21 international and has three caps to his name at that level.

