Liverpool FC have edged closer to sealing a deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica by agreeing personal terms with the player, according to reports.

The Athletic is reporting that the Merseyside outfit have “reached an agreement” on personal terms with the 22-year-old Uruguay international as they look to strike a deal to bring him to Anfield.

Nunez has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool FC in recent days and the same report says that the Reds entered into talks with Benfica to sign the talented attacker midway through last week.

However, despite an initial agreement on personal terms having reportedly been reached, the story says that as of yet, nothing has been signed, and there is not yet any agreement between the two clubs on a transfer fee.

The story also says that any deal for Nunez to leave Benfica this summer will likely have to be worth at least €100m (£85.5m). That fee would eclipse the £75m that Liverpool FC spent on signing Virgil van Dijk back in January 2018, with the Dutchman currently the club’s record acquisition.

According to the article, talks are ongoing between the two clubs about the structure of the potential deal, with Benfica said to be seeking €80m up front, with a further €20m in performance-related add-ons.

The story also points out that Nunez could be a suitable replacement for Sadio Mane, who looks as though he could be moving to Bayern Munich this summer. Liverpool FC rejected a second €30m bid for Mane from Bayern last week, the article claims.

Nunez, who began his career at Penarol in Uruguay, has scored an impressive 48 goals in 85 games in all competitions for Benfica since having signed for the Portuguese club from Almeria in September 2020.

