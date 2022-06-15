Jamie Carragher: What I think about Darwin Nunez moving to Liverpool FC

Jamie Carragher is backing Darwin Nunez to be a great signing for Liverpool FC and is tipping the Uruguay international to be one of the club’s regular starters next season.

The Reds completed a deal to sign the 22-year-old attacker from Benfica on Tuesday following days of speculation linking him with a move to Anfield.

Nunez is understood to be considered as a replacement for Senegal international Mane, who is widely expected to leave Anfield to sign for Bayern Munich this summer.

The Benfica star is set to link up with January signing Luis Diaz at Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp moves to refresh his attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher admits that it is “sad to see” the Reds’ front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mane split up – but he feels that Nunez will be a good signing for the Merseyside outfit.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Carragher said: “Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp normally get the recruitment right, certainly when they spend big and the type of figures we’re talking here that’s what they spent on the goalkeeper [Alisson] and [Virgil] van Dijk and they made a huge difference.

“Liverpool do need to refresh the frontline because of the age of that front three who have been absolutely fantastic for the last four or five years with Liverpool.

“It is sad to see it broken up in some ways but it had to come to an end sooner or later.

“With Sadio Mane looking like he’s going to move on, Liverpool had to do something and he’s the one they’ve identified.

“I think the start of next season Liverpool’s front three will be Salah, Nunez and Diaz on the left.”

Luis Diaz had an immediate impact at Anfield after having signed for the Reds from FC Porto in the January transfer window. The Colombia international was a regular fixture in the Reds’ team in the second half of the campaign, scoring four goals and making two assists in 13 Premier League games.

He also netted twice and made one assist in seven games in the Champions League to help Liverpool FC reach the final.

