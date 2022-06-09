Liverpool FC regard Darwin Nunez as a “perfect fit” as they look to bolster their attack this summer – but the Reds will have to break their transfer record if they want to sign him from Benfica, according to reports.

The Athletic is reporting that, as has been widely reported over the last few days, the Reds are keen on a deal to bring the 22-year-old Uruguay international to Anfield this summer.

The story says that Jurgen Klopp is a “big admirer” of Nunez and the Merseyside outfit could make a move to sign him this summer, with Sadio Mane expected to depart Liverpool FC and sign for Bayern Munich.

However, the article also points out that Benfica’s huge asking price of €100m (£85.2m) could end up being a potential stumbling block in the transfer. The Reds’ current record fee for an inbound transfer is the £75m they paid for defender Virgil van Dijk back in 2018.

Liverpool FC have not yet tabled an official bid for Nunez and the Reds are also exploring other options as they do not want to get dragged into a bidding war, according to the story.

The article also says that Nunez is “high up” on the list of attacking targets for the summer transfer window at Manchester United.

Nunez netted an impressive 32 goals and notched up four assists in all competitions for Benfica last season.

Mane’s future at Anfield has been a talking point over the last few days, with the Senegal international having been strongly linked with a potential exit from Anfield to join Bayern Munich.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Mane has now made his mind up to leave Liverpool FC and Bayern Munich appear to be the most likely destination.

“I can confirm a decision has been made,” Romano said on his podcast recently. “Sadio Mane wants to leave Liverpool. It will be officially communicated to the board and Jurgen Klopp in the coming days through his agents. Everything is already decided. Sadio Mane will leave the club this summer. It depends on the proposals.

“We know Bayern are serious contenders. They want him. They’re preparing an opening proposal. Bayern want to be fast because they know many clubs could join the race.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip