Alan Shearer reacts to Liverpool FC’s signing of Darwin Nunez

Alan Shearer says he is “certain” that Darwin Nunez will end up being an excellent signing for Liverpool FC and is backing both the Uruguayan and Erling Haaland to sparkle in their debut campaigns in England.

The Reds completed the signing of the 23-year-old Uruguayan attacker earlier in the month, landing him for an initial £64m from Benfica on a six-year contract.

Nunez could still becoming Liverpool FC’s club-record signing, with the forward’s fee rising to a potential £85m including add-ons.

The Uruguay forward was brought in before Liverpool FC allowed Sadio Mane to leave Anfield and sign for German giants Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have also bolstered their squad with the blockbuster signing of Erling Haaland, 21, from Borussia Dortmund, with the Premier League’s top two teams from last season having made significant attacking reinforcements ahead of next term.

Now, England and Newcastle United legend Shearer has revealed why he is tipping both players to enjoy strong seasons next term, with the former striker saying that he is “certain” they will both score plenty of goals.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, about the arrivals of Nunez and Haaland in the Premier League, Shearer said: “Two huge signings. Two fantastic players.

“I’m certain both players will score a lot of goals in the Premier League and will make their clubs better. I’ve seen bits of them in the Champions League, obviously.

“It’s great for the Premier League that their clubs are able to attract those kind of players and I look forward to watching them a lot next season.

“They’ve both [Liverpool and City] had success last season and when you win things you’ve got to go out and strengthen.

“With the turnover of [Sadio] Mane, Liverpool had to bring someone big in to try and replace him, because he’s been an unbelievable player for them.”

Nunez scored 26 goals and made four assists in 28 league games for Benfica last season. Haaland, meanwhile, hit 22 goals and made seven assists for Dortmund in the league as they finished as runners-up to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool FC also signed Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho so far this summer.

