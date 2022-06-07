Liverpool FC are interested in a deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer but will not pay over the odds for the Uruguay international, according to reports.

The Times, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Reds are keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old attacking midfielder’s situation ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window on Friday.

According to the article, Nunez is widely expected to leave Benfica this summer after having impressed last season by scoring 26 goals and making four assists in 28 league games for his club to help them to finish third in the table.

The story claims that Nunez is “understood” to be valued at around £68m and would be looking to join a team playing Champions League football next season if he does depart Benfica.

It’s also claimed in the article that Manchester United are interested in Nunez and the two Premier League clubs could be set to go head to head in a fight for his signature.

The article points out that Liverpool FC have a clear advantage in the race to sign Nunez seeing as they are able to offer Champions League football next term, with Manchester United set to play in the Europa League after their sixth-placed finish.

Nunez scored a total of 32 goals and made four assists in 39 games in all competitions for Benfica last season.

He has netted two goals in 11 games for the Uruguay national team since making his senior debut for his country back in 2019.

Earlier this year, Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp spoke out in admiration for Nunez and admitted that the Uruguay international looks as though he has a “big career” ahead of him.

“Extremely good looking boy, huh?” Klopp joked back in April after his side faced Benfica in the Champions League. “And a decent player as well. Really good, really good. I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konate.

“He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good. I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him.”

