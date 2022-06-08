Liverpool FC have been keeping tabs on Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma since the January transfer window, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are likely to be on the lookout for a number of signings this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad and boost their chances of being able to go one step further in the Premier League title race next season.

Danjuma, 25, enjoyed an impressive season for Villarreal last term, scoring 10 goals and making three assists in 23 La Liga games for the Spanish side.

He also netted six times and made one assist in 11 Champions League outings for Villarreal to help his team reach the semi-finals, where they lost to Liverpool FC.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Danjuma and could make a move this summer, with the player having a release clause of around €45m in his contract with Villarreal.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Danjuma, the boy from Villarreal – he played as a number nine this season. He did really great with Villarreal.

“He has a release clause in his contract around €45m, so it could be an opportunity in the market. Liverpool are following him since January and let’s see if they will decide to jump into it.”

Danjuma is a product of PSV Eindhoven’s youth system and enjoyed a two-year stint at Bournemouth from 2019 to 2021, scoring 17 goals in 52 games for the English club.

He moved to Villarreal last summer in a deal believed to be worth around €25m and quickly established himself as a key player in Unai Emery’s team.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Danjuma has a Dutch father and a Nigerian mother, but he opted to represent the Netherlands at international level and made his senior debut for the Dutch national team back in 2018.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip