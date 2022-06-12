Liverpool FC are close to reaching an agreement on personal terms with Scottish defender Calvin Ramsay as they look to sign him from Aberdeen, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been linked with a move to bring the 18-year-old to Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad in the off-season.

According to Romano, Liverpool FC have been holding talks with Aberdeen about a deal for Ramsay in recent days, and the Reds are now “confident” that they will be able strike an agreement to complete the transfer.

The Italian journalist also says that the Merseyside outfit are set to reach an agreement with the player himself on personal terms as they look to bring him to Anfield ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Posting on his personal Twitter account on Sunday, Romano provided an update on Liverpool FC’s interest in the teenager, indicating that Aberdeen are seeking a transfer fee of around €10m with add-ons included.

Romano wrote: “Liverpool are set to reach an agreement with Calvin Ramsay on personal terms – they made an official bid to Aberdeen for the Scottish fullback.

“Club [Liverpool FC] confident on agreement between clubs – but Aberdeen want around €10m with add ons included. Talks ongoing.”

The 18-year-old Ramsay, who came through the youth system at the Scottish club, made 28 appearances in all competitions for Aberdeen last season, scoring one goal.

The right-back has been capped three times at Under-21 level by Scotland and made his first-team debut for Aberdeen back in March 2020.

Elsewhere, Liverpool FC are reported to be closing in on the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica as the Reds look to bolster their forward line.

Reports over the weekend suggested that Liverpool FC have agreed a €100m deal to sign the 22-year-old from the Portuguese club, with the Reds set to win the race for his signature ahead of Manchester United.

