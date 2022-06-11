Liverpool FC should consider a swoop to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to former England star Glen Johnson.

Kane, 28, was in top form for Spurs last season and his goals were one of the main driving forces behind the Lilywhites’ push to finish in the top four under Antonio Conte.

The England international netted 17 goals and made nine assists in 37 Premier League games for the north London side as he helped Spurs to pip their bitter local rivals Arsenal to a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League for next season.

Kane also netted four times in seven games for England at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament to help Gareth Southgate’s men reach the final.

The striker was instrumental in England’s qualification campaign for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, with Kane having netted 12 goals and made two assists in eight games for the Three Lions as they sealed their spot in the tournament.

Kane has long been linked with a possible move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the striker has remained at the north London club despite the regular speculation about his future.

Now, former Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC star Johnson feels that the Reds should be eyeing a move for Kane this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said: “Personally, I’d love to see him [Kane] at Liverpool. I think he’d be a great fit for them.

“We know how Liverpool do their business and I don’t think they’d break the bank for someone of Harry’s age.

“I know he’s not old but Liverpool don’t do that sort of thing. I’d be very surprised if the deal came off, but I’d like to see it happen.”

Kane, who was born in London, has scored an impressive 248 goals in 386 games in all competitions for Spurs since having made his first-team debut back in 2011.

