Fabrizio Romano delivers fresh update on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool FC situation

Liverpool FC will have to significantly improve their contract offer to Mohamed Salah or risk losing the forward on a free transfer next year, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Egypt international’s situation at Anfield has been a talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his current contract with the Merseyside outfit is due to expire at the end of next season.

Liverpool FC are understood to be keen to keep Salah and tie him down to a new deal, but as things stand they have not been able to convince the former Chelseas FC star to sign a new contract.

The 29-year-old is widely considered to be one of the top attacking talents in Europe, and his 23 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League last season helped Liverpool FC to push Manchester City all the way in the title race.

Speaking in the lead-up to Liverpool FC’s Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid last month, Salah insisted that he plans on staying at Anfield for next season regardless of his contractual situation.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has provided a fresh update about Salah’s future, insisting that talks between Liverpool FC and the player’s camp remain “complicated”.

Posting on his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Romano said: “Mo Salah situation has not changed, as of now. He doesn’t want to leave Liverpool this summer – but new contract talks are still complicated, up to the club for the next months.

“Liverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year.”

Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 games for Liverpool FC since signing for the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

He has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup – the four major trophies on offer in England – since his move to the Merseyside outfit.

