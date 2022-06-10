Darwin Nunez tipped to sign for Liverpool FC ahead of Man United by pundit

Liverpool FC would be the clear favourites to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer if it came down to a straight shootout between Jurgen Klopp’s side and Manchester United, according to Glen Johnson.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the 22-year-old Uruguay international in recent days as Klopp considers adding some additional firepower to his squad amid the uncertainty about Sadio Mane’s future at the club.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the talented attacker as Erik ten Hag sets about bolstering his squad at Old Trafford ahead of his first season in charge.

Liverpool FC are likely to be seen as a more attractive proposition for any potential new signings this summer given that they are able to offer Champions League football next season, with Manchester United set to compete in the Europa League following their sixth-placed finish.

Whether Liverpool FC are able to complete a deal for Nunez remains to be seen – but former Chelsea FC and England full-back Johnson feels that the Reds are likely to have the upper hand if it comes down to a choice between a switch to Anfield or Old Trafford for the player.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said: “You’d think Nunez would head to Anfield if it’s between Liverpool and Manchester United. As we know, Manchester United don’t have the same pulling power they once did.

“There was a time when Manchester United came calling then the answer was ‘yes’. That’s not the case at the moment, so if Liverpool and Manchester United are going head to head for him then I’m sure he’d pick Liverpool over United.

“If Liverpool are to pay the £100m that Benfica supposedly want for him, then that’s against their structure and the way they do business, but that’s the way the game is going. If they don’t start opening up to that, then others will capitalise on that.

“I do like the way Liverpool do their business, but they need to be a bit flexible with it because the other big guns will be willing to pay it, whether it’s against their protocols or not.”

The 22-year-old attacker has earned lots of admiring glances from some of Europe’s top clubs in recent weeks following his excellent form for Sevilla last season.

Nunez scored 32 goals and made four assists in 39 games in all competitions for the Portuguese side last term.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC have confirmed the departure of Divock Origi on a free contract this summer.

The Reds announced that the Belgian striker would be leaving Anfield eight years after agreeing his initial move to the club from Lille. Origi leaves Liverpool FC after having scored 41 goals in his 175 appearances for the Merseyside club.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip