Paul Merson has selected Fabinho as Liverpool FC’s player of the season, claiming that the Brazilian is the unsung hero in the Reds’ midfield.

The 28-year-old was limited to 26 starts in the Premier League last season, with Fabinho scoring five goals and making one assist in 29 top-flight games in total for the Merseyside outfit.

Fabinho picked up a hamstring injury in May, causing him to miss the FA Cup final win over Chelsea FC that month, but he returned in time to feature in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

In total, Fabinho scored eight goals and made one assist in 48 games for Jurgen Klopp’s men last season as the Reds won both the League Cup and FA Cup but closely missed out on the Premier League and Champions League crowns.

Now, former England and Arsenal star Merson has picked Fabinho as Liverpool FC’s most important player from last season, claiming that the midfielder “holds his team together” with his solid performances.

Picking his Liverpool FC player of the season in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I’m going to go out of the box here and pick a player whose absence caused Liverpool to struggle.

“If Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah do not play, Liverpool still manage to win. Fabinho, however, is a necessity in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“Liverpool’s midfield isn’t particularly strong, and Fabinho holds his team together admirably. He’s an absolute must in the midfield three and has played pivotal roles in their best performances this season.”

Former midfielder Merson also picked Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker as the club’s second-most important player last season, ahead of the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

He continued: “With all the talent that Liverpool have on the pitch, we forget that Alisson has made so many brilliant saves for them this season.

“I could’ve gone with Salah or Van Dijk, but this lad makes big saves at big times in big football matches – more so than any other goalkeeper.”

Liverpool FC ended up a single point behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race and lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid as they missed out on a quadruple of trophies by the finest of margins.

