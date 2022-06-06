Fabrizio Romano provides update for Liverpool FC fans regarding summer signings

Liverpool FC are planning to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window if Sadio Mane departs the Merseyside club, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Mane’s future at Anfield has become something of a talking point over the last few weeks amid suggestions that the Senegal international could be set to seek a move away from Liverpool FC.

The 30-year-old scored 16 goals and made two assists in 34 games in the Premier League for Liverpool FC last season as the Reds finished second in the table, but Bayern Munich are now being linked with a move to sign the talented attacker.

Italian journalist Romano has now claimed that Liverpool FC will move to sign a new attacking player should Mane depart the club – and Luis Diaz’s strong start to life at Anfield will have no bearing on whether the Reds looking to bring in a new forward player or not.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “Liverpool fans shouldn’t worry because the plan is to sign one more striker.

“Luis Diaz is doing fantastic but he is not linked to Sadio Mane future. If Sadio Mane leaves the club this summer, Liverpool are preparing proposals to sign a new striker this summer.”

Mane has so far remained tight-lipped about his future at Liverpool FC despite the speculation about his situation at Anfield.

Speaking in an interview reported by The Liverpool Echo over the weekend, Mane said when quizzed about his future: “Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, we’ll see.”

Mane has been a constant presence in the Liverpool FC team since his move to Anfield from Southampton back in the summer of 2014.

The Senegal international has scored 120 goals in 269 games for the Reds, helping them to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip