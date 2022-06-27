Liverpool FC are expected to step up their interest in signing FC Porto winger Otavio in the coming days, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Reds are tipped to “firm up” their interest in landing the 27-year-old Brazilian after FC Porto rejected a £26m bid from Leeds United.

According to the story, the Portuguese outfit are expecting Liverpool FC to table an offer of around £34m for the winger as Jurgen Klopp considers adding more firepower to his attack ahead of next season.

The article claims that Otavio has a release clause of around £51m in his contract, but FC Porto would be willing to do business and consider selling the attacking midfielder for around £38m.

Leeds United reportedly tabled a bid just below £26m last week, and the offer was swiftly rejected by the Portuguese club. The Whites are also expected to return with an improved bid this week, the story adds.

Liverpool FC have recently done business with FC Porto, after having signed Luis Diaz from the Portuguese club in the January transfer window.

The Reds are thought to be on the lookout for further attacking signings this summer after Sadio Mane’s transfer to Bayern Munich was confirmed earlier in the month.

Otavio was a regular fixture in the FC Porto team last season, hitting three goals and making 11 assists in 32 league games to help the club win the Portuguese league title ahead of Sporting Lisbon.

Despite being born in Brazil, Otavio represents Portugal at international level and has scored two goals in seven games for his national side since making his debut last year.

