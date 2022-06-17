Luis Suarez sends message to new Liverpool FC signing Darwin Nunez

Luis Suarez has backed Darwin Nunez to surpass his 82 goals for Liverpool FC after the Uruguayan centre-forward completed a club-record move to Anfield earlier this week.

The Reds signed Nunez in an initial £64m deal from Benfica but the transfer fee could rise to £85m if the 22-year-old activates some of the add-ons included as part of the deal.

The South American forward has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Liverpool FC as Nunez looks to lead Jurgen Klopp’s attack alongside Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Nunez becomes the third Uruguayan to join Liverpool FC after Suarez and Sebastian Coates.

Suarez established himself as a Liverpool FC legend during his three-and-a-half years at the club following a return of 82 goals in 133 games in all competitions.

The veteran striker, who plays for Atletico Madrid, sent a message to Nunez on Instagram after the 22-year-old’s move to Liverpool FC from Benfica was confirmed.

The 35-year-old replied to a photo of Darwin standing outside the Liverpool FC training ground posted on the new signing’s Instagram page with the caption “Always Uruguayan” on Wednesday.

He wrote: “I was the first one too! 😜😂 but I hope you come first in GOALS. ⚽️🙏🙌 hug!! @darwin_n9”

Nunez quickly responded to the Liverpool FC legend: “you are proud of me following in your footsteps! I hope I can perform like you did at Liverpool! 🙌🏼”

Nunez netted 48 times in 85 games at Benfica during his two-year stint at the Portuguese club, including 34 goals in 41 outings last term.

The new Liverpool FC signing will wear the number 27 shirt.

