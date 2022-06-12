Darwin Nunez has told family and friends that he expects to join Liverpool FC in this summer’s transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the Uruguay international has told his family and friends about his impending move to the Champions League runners up despite the Reds failing to announce the 22-year-old’s arrival.

The same article states that Liverpool FC still haven’t agreed a transfer fee with Benfica despite Nunez revealing to his inner circle that a move to the Merseyside outfit is on the cards ahead of the new Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit are facing competition from their bitter rivals Manchester United for Nunez’s signature as the Red Devils also look to negotiate a deal for the Benfica striker.

The Liverpool Echo reveal that Benfica are looking to secure a transfer fee of €100m (£85.5m) but the Portuguese giants would consider a deal involving structured payments that could start at €80m (£68.4m).

The media outlet say that Nunez is looking to resolve his future as quickly as possible but Liverpool FC want to wrap up Sadio Mane’s situation before recruiting the Uruguay international this summer.

Liverpool FC are looking to secure a £42.75m transfer fee for Mane but Bayern Munich aren’t close to that valuation at the moment, according to the report.

Nunez scored 26 times and made four assists in 28 games in the Primeira Liga last term.

The Uruguayan striker also proved his talent on the Champions League stage last season, with six goals in 10 games, including one against Liverpool FC.

