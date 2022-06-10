Liverpool FC are preparing to make an opening bid for Benfica star Darwin Nunez, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Uruguay international in recent days as Jurgen Klopp thinks about bolstering his attacking line-up at Anfield ahead of next season.

Nunez is regarded as one of world football’s promising young attacking talents, with the forward having been in fine form for Benfica last season.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, who scored 32 goals and made four assists in all competitions for his club last season.

Now, Italian journalist and transfer expert Romano has claimed that Liverpool FC are planning to make their first move by tabling an opening bid for the Uruguayan, with a transfer fee of around €80m with add-ons on the cards.

The reporter also says that Manchester United have been in contact with the player’s agent – but neither the Red Devils nor Liverpool FC have any intention of being dragged into a bidding war for Nunez’s signature.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Liverpool are planning to prepare an opening, verbal bid for Darwin Núñez to test water with Benfica.

“Proposal could be around €80m with add-ons. Manchester United also in contact with Nunez’s agent.

“Both clubs guarantee they have no intention to enter into bidding war.”

Liverpool FC may be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer as the speculation about Sadio Mane’s future continues.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent days, with Liverpool FC said to have rejected a £30m offer from the German club this week. According to BBC Sport, Liverpool FC are holding out for a transfer fee of €50m (£42.8m) for Mane.