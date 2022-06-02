Liverpool FC are looking at Rennes forward Martin Terrier as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Reds are looking at different candidates to fill the void left by Mane if the Senegal international seeks a new challenge in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Mane has been heavily linked with a switch to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer after six seasons at the Merseyside outfit.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are still hoping to convince the 30-year-old to commit to a new contract at the six-time European champions ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Daily Mirror claims that the Champions League runners-up are tracking Terrier in the summer transfer window as the Reds await to see what Mane decides.

The media outlet also say that the France youth international could be available for a bargain price seeing as Rennes paid just £10m for the 25-year-old two years ago.

Terrier scored 21 times and made three assists in 37 games in the French top flight last term.

The reported Liverpool FC target has netted 30 times in 84 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

Terrier started his professional career at Lille before he moved to Lyon in 2018 where he scored 17 times in 77 games to earn a move to Rennes.

The report comes after Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano earlier this week claimed that Mane is set to depart Anfield this summer as he seeks a new challenge.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Sadio Mane has decided to leave Liverpool this summer.

“He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds – it will be confirmed to the club.

“FC Bayern are strong contenders – but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final.”

