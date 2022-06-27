Liverpool FC could sell Mohamed Salah if the Reds receive a £60m offer for the Egypt international in the 2022 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Liverpool FC would be open to the prospect of selling the 30-year-old if the Champions League runners-up were to receive a satisfactory offer for the clinical forward.

The same article points out that Salah has little over 12 months left to run on his current deal at Liverpool FC so the Reds risk losing the African forward for nothing at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

According to the same story, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is keeping a close eye on Salah’s situation at Liverpool FC ahead of a potential swoop for the Premier League’s joint-top goal-scorer.

The Sun reveals that Salah is looking to secure a new contract worth £400,000 per week, which would be a huge upgrade on his current £240,000-per-week deal.

The media outlet highlight Sadio Mane’s departure to Bayern Munich and Darwin Nunez’s arrival from Benfica as indicators that Liverpool FC would be open to the idea of selling Salah.

Salah scored 23 times and made 13 assists in 35 games in the Premier League last term. The African forward also netted eight goals in the Champions League in the 2021-22 season to help the Reds reach the final.

Since joining Liverpool FC from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 games for the Merseyside outfit and has won all four major trophies on offer.

