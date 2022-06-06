Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool FC to sign Raphinha from Leeds United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Reds boss wants the Champions League runners-up to sign Raphinha to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season.

The same article states that Klopp is a massive fan of Raphinha after the Brazil international played a key role in keeping Leeds in the English top flight.

According to the same story, however, Liverpool FC could face competition from FC Barcelona for the South American forward in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Daily Mirror claim that Leeds value Raphinha at around £60m after the West Yorkshire side signed the 25-year-old in a £17m deal from French side Rennes in 2020.

The media outlet go on to write that Liverpool FC could use Takumi Minamino as a makeweight in a potential deal for Raphinha seeing as the Japan international has largely been a squad player under Klopp.

And Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch would be interested in signing Minamino after his return of 10 goals in 24 games in all competitions last term, according to the report.

Raphinha, who played for Sporting Lisbon and Rennes before his switch to Elland Road in 2020, scored 11 goals and made three assists in 35 games in the Premier League last term.

The Brazilian playmaker has netted 17 times in his Leeds career to establish himself as one of the top players in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

Raphinha made his senior international debut for Brazil last year and has scored three goals in eight games for his national side.

