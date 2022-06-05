Fabrizio Romano: Sadio Mane has made decision about Liverpool FC future

Sadio Mane is set to inform Liverpool FC that he wants to leave the FA Cup winners this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Senegal international was part of the Liverpool FC team that lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris last weekend, with Vinicius Junior netting the winner in the second half for the Spanish side.

Mane and his Liverpool FC team-mates won the FA Cup and the League Cup in the 2021-22 season, before the 30-year-old finished as a Premier League and Champions League runner-up.

The Liverpool FC number 10 has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich seeing as Mane has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal at the Anfield outfit.

Mane hasn’t yet put pen to paper on a new deal at the six-time European champions to cast doubt on his long-term future at the Merseyside club.

Italian reporter Romano has now revealed that Mane’s agent are set to inform Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC about his desire for a change in the 2022 summer transfer window.

“I can confirm a decision has been made,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“Sadio Mane wants to leave Liverpool. It will be officially communicated to the board and Jurgen Klopp in the coming days through his agents. Everything is already decided. Sadio Mane will leave the club this summer. It depends on the proposals.

“We know Bayern are serious contenders. They want him. They’re preparing an opening proposal. Bayern want to be fast because they know many clubs could join the race.”

Mane scored five goals in 13 games in the Champions League last season to help the Reds reach their third final under Klopp.

The Senegal international, who has played 89 times for his country, netted 16 goals in 34 games in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season to finish fourth in the goal-scoring charts.

Mane has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup during his stint at Liverpool FC.

