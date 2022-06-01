Steven Gerrard sends blunt message to Sadio Mane about Liverpool FC future

Steven Gerrard has questioned why Sadio Mane would want to leave Liverpool FC amid speculation linking the Senegal international with a transfer this summer.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a potential switch to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich over the past couple of weeks to cast doubt on Mane’s future at Liverpool FC.

Mane has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad over the past six seasons since the Senegalese forward moved to Liverpool FC from Southampton in a £30m deal.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann is reported to be eager to sign Mane to overhaul his attack amid reports that Robert Lewandowski could leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Mane was part of Klopp’s team that lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday evening as the Reds missed out on the chance to win a seventh European Cup.

Speaking to BT Sport during their coverage of the Champions League final, former Reds captain Gerrard questioned why Mane would leave the Anfield outfit.

“[Mohamed] Salah has already said that he is going to be here next year, I know there is a bit of noise around Mane,” Gerrard said.

“But why would you want to leave this Liverpool team because you know that they are going to be competitive in the business end of the season?”

Mane scored 16 times and made two assists in 34 games in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season, while the 30-year-old netted five times in the Champions League.

The former Southampton forward has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Uefa Super Cup.

