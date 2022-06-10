Manchester United would be “seriously interested” in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool FC this summer if the Reds would be willing to accept a knockdown fee for the England midfielder, according to reports in the British media.

talkSPORT is reporting that Oxlade-Chamberlain is “desperate” to leave Anfield this summer after having found his first-team opportunities at the Merseyside club to be seriously restricted lately.

The 28-year-old England international started just nine of Liverpool FC’s 38 games in the Premier League last season, with Oxlade-Chamberlain having scored two goals and made one assist in a total of 17 games in the top flight.

Former Arsenal star Oxlade-Chamberlain made a total of 29 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men in all competitions last term, but only 17 of those were as a starter, and the midfielder is likely to be keen to gain some more regular playing time ahead of the 2022 World Cup later this year.

According to the report, Manchester United could be interested in a deal to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer if Liverpool FC would be willing to accept a “knockdown fee” of £10m for the England international, who is also said to be admired by his old club Southampton.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic all leaving the club ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first full campaign in charge.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled with injury issues since his transfer to Anfield from Arsenal back in the summer of 2017, with the midfielder having suffered serious knee injuries following his switch to the Merseyside club.

In total, Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored 17 goals in 133 games in all competitions for Liverpool FC, having previously netted 20 goals in 198 games for Arsenal before his move five years ago.

