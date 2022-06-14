Antony and Frenkie De Jong look as though they will be “definite arrivals” at Manchester United this summer as Erik ten Hag starts his rebuild at Old Trafford, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The Red Devils are inevitably being linked with a host of potential new signings this summer as Ten Hag prepares for his first season in charge of the Red Devils.

FC Barcelona midfielder De Jong has been widely reported to be one of the club’s top targets for the summer transfer window, with Brazilian winger Antony also touted as a possible candidate for an inbound transfer.

Now, reporter Crook has claimed that Ajax star Antony and FC Barcelona man De Jong could well end up being Ten Hag’s first two signings at Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Crook said: “I think United are definitely in for Antony.

“His numbers for much of the season were decent, I think he missed the end of the campaign injured but he’s obviously someone that Erik ten Hag knows well.

“There’s been talk of a £40m bid going in for him, certainly my sources at United haven’t distanced themselves from those rumours so I think Antony is a target.

“In fact I’ve had a text from somebody else saying if he doesn’t become a Manchester United player this summer I would be surprised.

“I think at the moment him and Frenkie De Jong look like two definite arrivals at Manchester United and are two players that Ten Hag clearly trusts and believes he can get the best out of.”

Antony played under Ten Hag at Ajax and scored 12 goals and made eight assists in 33 games in all competitions last season.

Born in Sao Paulo, he joined Ajax in 2020 and scored his first goal for the Dutch club in September of that year.

He has been capped nine times by Brazil since making his senior international debut back in 2021, and has netted twice for his country.

Meanwhile, Dutch midfielder De Jong, 25, remained coy when quizzed about his future over the weekend.

Asked if he is set to swap the beaches in Catalonia for the cold in Manchester, De Jong laughed before replying: “No… I can’t say anything.”

