Bryan Robson pinpoints the kind of players Erik ten Hag needs to sign at Man United

Bryan Robson has urged new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to look at bringing in some “physical” players in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are inevitably being linked with a whole host of potential signings this summer as Ten Hag sets about strengthening his squad ahead of his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have already confirmed a number of high-profile departures this summer, with Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all set to leave Old Trafford following the expiry of their contracts in the coming days.

Attentions will now inevitably turn to Manchester United’s recruitment plans for the summer window as Ten Hag looks to shape a team he feels will be able to break back into the top four next term.

With Manchester United having lost the likes of Pogba this summer, it seems likely that the Red Devils will look to recruit at least one strong midfielder in the summer window.

And former Red Devils star Robson feels that bringing in players with a “physical” presence will be important for Ten Hag’s side this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Manchester Evening News, Robson said: “It is going to be an interesting summer. That is for sure.

“We’ve got a fair few players that are out of contract and leaving the football club this summer so they’ll have to be replaced for starters.

“Erik will then want to start building his own squad. I am interested to see how he sets the team up, who he brings in and how we go next season. I think the club could do with a couple of more physical players this summer to boost the squad.”

Manchester United finished in sixth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy in a largely disappointing campaign for the Red Devils.

Asked whether he was encouraged by Ten Hag getting down to work early, Robson replied: “I am, and I think the players will be pleased about that as well. I am sure that he’ll have conversations with them as soon as possible to gauge how this season has gone and why it’s gone that way.

“The players will also want to understand what he is about and what his plans are for the club during his time in charge. I wish him all the best and look forward to watching his Manchester United team next season as I am sure the fans are too.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manchester United are being linked with a number of Ajax players this summer as Ten Hag considers bringing some of his former colleagues to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

The likes of defender Jurrien Timber, and former Ajax star Frenkie De Jong, who now plays for FC Barcelona, having been touted as possible targets for the Premier League club in recent days.

