‘I hope’: Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man United fans about Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is hopeful that Erik ten Hag will be able to reverse Manchester United’s ailing fortunes.

The Dutchman has taken over from Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford after having been selected as the man to lead the Red Devils from next season.

Manchester United endured a highly disappointing campaign last season as they finished in sixth place in the table and without a trophy, with the Red Devils struggling to produce consistent performances throughout the campaign and ending up losing 12 games in the Premier League.

All eyes will now be on the players Manchester United will look to sign in the summer transfer window as Ten Hag sets about rebuilding the Red Devils squad ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United have already confirmed that Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard will be leaving the club this summer following the expiry of their contracts.

There has also been speculation about Ronaldo’s future regarding whether he will stay at Old Trafford for next season.

Now though, the Portugal international has dropped a hint that he will be remaining at Manchester United for next season when quizzed about his thoughts on Ten Hag’s arrival.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, as quoted by The Sun, Ronaldo said: “I know he [Ten Hag] did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he’s an experienced coach but we need to give him time.

“Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course.

“Because if you have success all of Manchester is going to have success as well so I wish him the best.”

Ronaldo also paid a special tribute to Manchester United’s fans for the way in which they continued to support the club despite their struggles on the pitch.

He said: “What I have to say to the fans is they are amazing. Even when you’ve lost the game, they always support us, they’re always with us.

“The supporters are always in my heart and it’s the people that all should respect because they are always on our side.

“For example the first game, of course, I not just felt it in the game but one day before in the hotel.

“I was a little bit nervous before which is normal, but things go well. I start the game, I score two goals and it was very, very nice.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip