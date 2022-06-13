Manchester United and Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign teenage striker Malcolm Ebiowei from Derby County this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The reporter took to his personal Twitter account on Monday morning to claim that the Red Devils and the Eagles are the front-runners to sign the 18-year-old striker this summer following his recent good form for Derby.

The teeanger made 16 appearances in the Championship for Derby last season, scoring one goal and making one assist, with Ebiowei having started 15 of those games, but was unable to prevent his team from being relegated to League One.

According to Romano, French side AS Monaco have also asked about the possibility of signing Ebiowei but he is considered to be out of their price range, leaving Palace and United as the leading candidates to secure his signature this summer.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano delivered an update about Ebiowei’s future, saying: “Manchester United and Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Derby County’s Malcolm Ebiowei, talented striker born in 2003.

“AS Monaco asked for him too but he’s expected to stay in Premier League – Man United and Palace are leading the race.”

Ebiowei started his youth career at Arsenal before joining Rangers’ academy. He moved to Derby County in 2021 and made his first-team debut in February of this year in a Championship game against Hull City.

He has represented both the Netherlands and England at youth level.

Manchester United are likely to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to kick-start his rebuild at Old Trafford.

Reports in the British media over the weekend suggested that the Red Devils were closing in on a deal to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, as United continue to be linked with a host of new signings.

