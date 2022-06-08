Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan this summer along with Bayern Munich, according to reports in Italy.

Calciomercato, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old’s situation at the San Siro as Erik ten Hag begins to think about his Old Trafford recruitment drive.

According to the story, Inter Milan would possibly be opening to selling Dumfries this summer if it means that they are able to retain the services of Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Dumfries, who joined Inter Milan from PSV Eindhoven last August, enjoyed a strong debut campaign for the Italian club, scoring five goals and making four assists in 33 Serie A games for the San Siro outfit.

He also made one assist in seven Champions League outings last term, and made four appearances in the Coppa Italia.

According to the article, Bayern Munich are also interested in a deal for Dumfries, who began his career at Sparta Rotterdam and joined PSV in 2018.

The story also points out that Inter would be in a good negotiating position for the full-back, as he is under contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2025.

The Daily Mail make the point that being part of Ten Hag’s rebuild at Old Trafford is not a prospect that many young Dutch players would be able to say no to, as the former Ajax boss embarks on his journey to reverse the Red Devils’ ailing fortunes.

Dumfried made his senior international debut for the Netherlands back in 2018 and has scored four goals in 33 games for his country since then.

Ten Hag is aiming to steer Manchester United back into the Champions League qualification spots via a top-four finish after they ended up sixth and without a trophy last term.

