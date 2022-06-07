Manchester United have “discussed internally” the possibility of a transfer swoop to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils look set for another busy summer of transfer activity as Erik ten Hag sets about putting together his team ahead of his first season in charge.

Uruguay international Nunez has been earning admiring glances from some of Europe’s top clubs in recent months following his excellent form for Benfica.

Indeed, recent reports in the British media have suggested that Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Nunez, who is being widely tipped to leave Benfica ahead of next season.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that the 22-year-old attacking midfielder remains as one of the list of potential forward players on Manchester United’s shopping list this summer.

According to Romano, the Red Devils have held internal talks about the possibility of a move for the talented attacker, who scored 32 goals and made four assists in all competitions for Benfica last season.

However, the Italian journalist points out that the Red Devils are likely to face stiff competition for his signature, with Arsenal and West Ham United said to have sounded out a move for Nunez in January.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained: “Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is certainly another player discussed internally since March, and I understand the player would like a Premier League move this summer.

“As I revealed in my column last month, Man United will 100 per cent sign a new striker this summer, and it is highly likely that Nunez will leave Benfica.

“United surely won’t be alone in targeting him, however, as I understand Arsenal wanted him in January, while West Ham offered €45m on deadline day. This offer was rejected by Benfica and he would now cost something closer to a €70m/80m fee.

“He’s an exciting young player who could solve a lot of problems for United up front, in my opinion, and it’s going to be a story to keep a close eye on in this transfer window.”

Should Liverpool FC and Manchester United end up going head to head for Nunez, the Merseyside outfit may well have the edge, seeing as they will be able to offer the Uruguayan the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, in the same column, Romano said that Manchester United are in “direct negotiations” with FC Barcelona about a move to sign midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

He claims that Ten Hag is a big fan of De Jong, but any deal rests on the player himself and whether he wants a move to Old Trafford or not.

