Manchester United continue to be in “direct contact” with FC Barcelona in talks over a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old Dutch midfielder has emerged as one of Manchester United’s prime targets for the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his squad ahead of his first season in charge at Old Trafford.

De Jong has been relentlessly linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent weeks despite the player himself remaining coy when quizzed about his situation at the Spanish club.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Manchester United have held more talks with FC Barcelona over a deal to sign De Jong this week but the Red Devils are yet to match the Spanish club’s asking price for the talented midfielder.

Romano says that FC Barcelona are holding out for a transfer fee of €86m for the midfielder and want the full amount up front for financial reasons – and there is still no agreement between the two clubs on a fee.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Manchester United and Barcelona have been in direct contact today [Tuesday] for Frenkie de Jong. Still no agreement on the fee, as Barca told Man Utd they won’t sell FdJ for less than €86m.

“Barcelona want full fee guaranteed, also because of La Liga rules to reinvest money.”

According to a report in The Guardian this week, Manchester United are hoping to wrap up a deal to sign De Jong before the Red Devils fly to Thailand for their pre-season tour on 8 July, with the midfielder clearly the club’s “prime target” in this summer’s transfer window.

The same story also says that the club remain “bullish” on the chances of De Jong signing for Manchester United in this summer’s transfer window despite no fee yet being agreed.

The Red Devils will kick off their pre-season tour with a clash against arch rivals Liverpool FC on 12 July.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip