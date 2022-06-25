Manchester United are still looking to sign Frenkie De Jong this summer but have not yet matched FC Barcelona’s asking price for the midfielder, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Marca is reporting that the Red Devils are still very interested in landing the 25-year-old Netherlands international as Erik ten Hag looks for his first signing as Manchester United boss.

However, the story says that Manchester United have so far offered €65m plus add-ons, while FC Barcelona are holding out for a fee of at least €75m up front.

The article claims that Manchester United and Barcelona have been in negotiations for “some time” but the two sides are yet to reach an agreement.

Manchester United initially offered €60m plus add-ons and recently increased their bid to €65m plus add-ons, but that is still short of the Spanish club’s valuation of the player, the story says.

The Red Devils are attempting to negotiate the best price for De Jong as they look to make the most of the difficult financial situation at Camp Nou, according to the article.

However, FC Barcelona are sticking to their asking price and have no intention of lowering it, the article says, meaning that this could end up being one of the summer’s long-drawn-out transfer sagas.

The story concludes by claiming that FC Barcelona are in “no rush” to resolve De Jong’s future, with the Spanish club determined to recoup at least the €75m fee they paid to sign him from Ajax back in 2019.

As far as the player himself is concerned, De Jong recently insisted that he is happy at FC Barcelona and is not getting distracted by the media speculation regarding his future.