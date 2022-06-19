Manchester United are “confident” that FC Barcelona will lower their asking price for Frenkie De Jong and the Red Devils could return with a bid of €70m for the Dutch midfielder, according to reports in the British media.

The Guardian is claiming that the Red Devils feel sure that the Spanish club will be willing to lower their asking price for the midfielder due to their urgent need to raise funds this summer.

The same article says that, as has been widely reported elsewhere in recent days, Manchester United have failed with a bid of €60m (£51.3m) plus a potential €10m in add-ons in recent days – but the Red Devils could now return with an improved offer of €70m plus add-ons for the talented midfielder.

According to the story, the Premier League club feel confident in their bid to sign De Jong this summer, due mainly to the Spanish outfit’s difficult financial position and lack of suitors from elsewhere.

The Guardian describe De Jong as new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s “prime target” for the summer transfer window as the Dutchman looks to shape his squad ahead of his first season in charge.

The story also claims that Ajax defender Jurrien Timber – who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer – is set to stay at the Dutch club.

Meanwhile, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that De Jong himself is “still calm” regarding his future despite the speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Posting on his personal Twitter account on Friday, the journalist confirmed that Manchester United are still in direct contact with FC Barcelona about a deal for De Jong.

“Manchester United and Barca, still in direct contact for Frenkie De Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season – this is the main problem for Barca.

“€60m plus €10m bid turned down last week – Barca want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm and waiting.”

