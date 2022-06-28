Manchester United are “getting closer” to reaching an agreement to sign Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has emerged as one of the Red Devils’ prime transfer targets this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in his first acquisition of the window.

However, despite all of the speculation linking De Jong with a switch to Old Trafford, there is yet to be any official news of Manchester United’s move to bring him to the Premier League.

Italian reporter Romano has been regularly keeping his followers updated with the latest news surrounding Manchester United’s interest in the 25-year-old Netherlands international.

And the journalist has now taken to social media to reveal that the Red Devils are believed to be closing in on a deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

Romano claims that Manchester United and FC Barcelona are now close to agreeing a deal worth a total of around €85m including add-ons for the Holland star, having been locked in negotiations with FC Barcelona over the last few weeks.

The Italian reporter says that the deal remains as a “work in progress” between the two clubs as Manchester United look to secure their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Manchester United had a new direct contact today [Monday] for Frenkie de Jong deal.

“After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package. Work in progress between clubs.”

In a separate update posted later on Tuesday, Romano added: “Manchester United are getting closer to agreeing fee with Barcelona for de Jong for €65m plus add-ons… since yesterday afternoon.

“Full package will be around €85m, as reported yesterday after direct talks.

“NO update as of now. New talks will take place today/this week.”

Meanwhile, Ten Hag kicked off his tenure as Manchester United boss on Monday when he worked with players for the first time at the club’s Carrington training base.

He was joined by his assistant coaches Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren as Ten Hag aims to steer the Red Devils back into the top four next season.

