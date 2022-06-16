Fabrizio Romano delivers another update on Man United link to Frenkie De Jong

FC Barcelona a holding out for an up-front fee of €85m (£74m) for Frenkie De Jong as Manchester United continue to push to sign the midfielder, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The reporter has been keeping his followers updated about Manchester United’s reported interest in landing the Dutch midfielder in recent days via his social media accounts as Erik ten Hag looks to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.

The player himself has remained coy on the speculation about his future, insisting that he is happy at FC Barcelona, but the midfielder continues to be touted as one of Manchester United’s top midfield targets in the summer transfer window.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that there have been no major changes in De Jong’s link to Manchester United, saying that the Spanish side are holding out for a fee of €85m (£74m) for the midfielder, and that FC Barcelona have already rejected a “verbal bid” of €60m plus €10m in add-ons from the Premier League side for the former Ajax man.

Romano also revealed that the player himself is “calm” about his situation and is “waiting” to see how the transfer window unfolds.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Still no changes on Frenkie de Jong deal. Barcelona won’t accept less than €85m guaranteed fee. Man United still in direct talks with Barca after verbal bid [€60m & €10m add-ons] turned down last week.

“Frenkie’s calm, no indication to anyone on his future. He’s waiting.”

It is not surprising that Manchester United are being linked with a move for midfield signings this summer given that Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are all set to depart the club as free agents.

The Red Devils are also reported to have made an offer to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, on a free transfer from Brentford in recent days as Ten Hag looks to assemble a team capable of breaking back into the top four next season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip