Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona as their first summer signing, according to reports.

Goal is reporting that the Red Devils are growing increasingly confident that they will be able to strike a deal with the Spanish club to bring the 25-year-old midfielder to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s first signing.

The story claims that there is “growing confidence” at Old Trafford that Manchester United will be able to bring the Netherlands international to the club to bolster their midfield options.

It’s reported that a fee of around £69m could be enough to persuade FC Barcelona to sell the midfielder, with Manchester United already said to have had an initial bid of £51m rejected.

The two clubs have held further talks in recent days and Manchester United are increasingly optimistic that they’ll be able to strike a deal with the Catalan outfit, the article claims.

Despite no official agreement yet being reached, sources close to the talks have suggested that negotiations have advanced in recent days, according to the story.

The signing of De Jong would go some way towards easing the pressure on Manchester United chiefs, with the club yet to make any signings this summer ahead of Ten Hag’s first campaign in charge.

Manchester United have been left short of options in midfield after the exits of Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic this summer.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on 7 August.

