Fabrizio Romano gives another update on Man United’s link to Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United remain in “direct contact” with FC Barcelona about a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong this summer but there are still no fresh developments on the potential move, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been continually linked with a move for the Dutch midfielder in recent weeks as Erik ten Hag searches for his first signing as Manchester United manager.

According to Romano, Manchester United have already had an opening bid of €60m plus add-ons rejected by the Spanish club, but the Red Devils are now said to have increased their offer to around €65m in a guaranteed fee.

The Italian reporter says that both of the clubs remain in talks about a potential deal, with there having been “no changes” with regards to the player and his representatives as things stand.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Frenkie de Jong deal. Manchester United are always in direct contact with Barca. The verbal proposal now discussed between clubs is around €65m guaranteed fee, after €60m plus add-ons opening bid rejected.

“There are still no changes on player and agents side.”

De Jong has been a constant fixture in the FC Barcelona team since having signed from Ajax back in July 2019. He has netted 13 goals in 140 games in all competitions in his first three seasons with the Spanish club. Prior to moving to Camp Nou, De Jong scored five goals in 85 games for Ajax’s first team.

A talented midfielder, De Jong made his international debut for the Netherlands back in 2018 and has scored one goal in 44 games for his national side.

Despite plenty of speculation linking Manchester United with inbound transfers this summer, the Red Devils are yet to officially confirm any new signings. The club have let a number of midfield players leave Old Trafford, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic all departing this summer.

