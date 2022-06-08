Manchester United are keen on signing Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona this summer and are now in “official” talks with the Spanish club about a possible deal, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his own podcast this week, Italian journalist Romanno claimed that the Red Devils have entered into direct discussions with FC Barcelona about a possible deal to bring De Jong to Old Trafford this summer.

However, Romano has revealed that it is the player himself who may end up preventing a deal from taking place, because De Jong wants to be playing Champions League football next season.

The reporter claims that FC Barcelona have been very clear in setting their €85m (£72.6m) price tag for De Jong this summer, and it is not clear whether Manchester United would be willing to pay that much for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Manchester United are likely to be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer, with Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all set to depart Old Trafford.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano delivered an update on Manchester United’s interest in signing De Jong this summer as new boss Erik ten Hag sets about adding to his squad ahead of his first season in charge.

“Manchester United have made the decision about Frenkie De Jong – they want to try [to sign him],” Romano said.

“This is why, a few days ago, they opened direct, official negotiations with Barcelona. Manchester United and Barcelona are in direct contact for Frenkie De Jong.

“The message from Barcelona was pretty clear – €85m. This is the price tag for Frenkie De Jong. The real point is that we know that Frenkie, as of today, doesn’t want to go to Manchester United. He’s not disrespecting Manchester United, it’s important to clarify, he wants to play Champions League football.

“So let’s see if Erik ten Hag will be able, thanks to his relationship with Frenkie – they had a great experience together at Ajax – to change his mind and to open some possibilities for him to join Manchester United or if some other club will jump into the race.

“Frenkie is super happy at Barcelona and wants to continue but we know the financial situation of Barcelona is not easy and this is why Manchester United are hoping to change the situation.”

De Jong, who was born in Gorinchem in the Netherlands, enjoyed his breakthrough at Ajax before leaving the Dutch club to sign for FC Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

He has been a regular fixture in the Spanish side’s team since his move, notching up 140 appearances in all competitions in the three seasons he has been at Camp Nou.

Last season, De Jong scored three goals and made three assists in 32 La Liga games for FC Barcelona as they finished second in the table behind Real Madrid.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip