Sky Sports reporter gives update on Man United’s search for first summer signing

Signing a new midfielder remains as Manchester United’s main priority in the summer transfer window and the Red Devils are increasingly confident that they will be able to land Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring Dutch midfielder De Jong to Old Trafford this summer but there has not yet been any official word about a deal for the 25-year-old.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be keen for the club to ramp up their summer transfer business in the coming days as he looks to bring his first signing to Old Trafford ahead of his debut campaign in charge.

The club have already let a number of players leave Old Trafford on free transfers, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata all departing the Premier League side to potentially make space in the team for some new arrivals.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has delivered a detailed update on Manchester United’s link to De Jong as they continue to be credited with an interest in the Dutchman.

According to Sheth, both parties are increasingly confident that there is a deal to be done for De Jong to sign for Manchester United this summer, although the two clubs still remain apart in their valuations of the player.

The Sky Sports reporter also says that although Manchester United do hold a strong interest in the Netherlands international, they will not pay over the odds to bring him to Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth said: “Midfield is the number one priority in this transfer window for Manchester United.

“They remain in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie De Jong. I’m told there’s no official offer as of yet but then this a posturing period of the transfer window. When is a bid a bid? Is it a verbal bid or an official bid? It’s one where both clubs are talking. United will tell Barcelona what they’d be prepared to pay, Barcelona will say, ‘this is what we want’. As far as we’re aware, they’re still apart in those valuations.

“The noises we’re getting around this deal is that there seems to be a growing belief that all parties believe that there is a deal to be done.

“That said, United will not be paying silly money and I think they’d actually be prepared to walk away from the deal if Barcelona don’t relent on what they believe to be too high of a transfer fee.

“As far as the player himself is concerned, we know the relationship he has with the current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. He played under Ten Hag at Ajax and was part of that midfield and forward line that included Donny van de Beek that got Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals. You just get the impression that this one has got legs.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has admitted that he and his team-mates are looking forward to working under new boss Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman will be aiming to steer Manchester United back into the Champions League via a top-four finish in his first campaign in charge.

“It’s a new season, it’s a new start, so everyone is excited to know about the new manager,” Varane said. “Obviously, we want to do well and win every game so, for this, we’ll have to prepare for the new season, and I think it’s important for us to train hard and be ready.

“We want to be ready for the new season,” he reiterated. “We need to work very hard and there will be a lot of training sessions, and a lot of games, so I think it will be interesting and a great moment to work very hard and to prepare for the season.”