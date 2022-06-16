‘It’s worrying’: Gary Neville gives verdict on Man United’s transfer plans

Gary Neville admits his concern at Man United's lack of transfer activity this summer despite the window having only just opened

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Friday 17 June 2022, 00:00 UK
Gary Neville
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has admitted his concern at Manchester United’s lack of transfer activity this summer – despite the window only having been open a week.

The Red Devils are being linked with a whole host of potential new signings this summer as Erik ten Hag begins his tenure at Old Trafford and looks to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Ten Hag has been tasked with steering United back into the top four in his first season in charge as he bids to guide them back into the Champions League following their disappointing sixth-placed finish last term.

FC Barcelona Frenkie De Jong and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber are two of the names to have been mooted as possible targets for the Red Devils in recent weeks.

However, as things stand, the Red Devils have not made any new signings and have confirmed the exits of Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic from their midfield, with the transfer window having officially opened last Friday.

Now, Manchester United and England legend Neville has taken to social media to voice his concern about the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford so far, warning Ten Hag that the later the club leave it to make their signings, the more difficult it will be for the Dutchman to make a strong start with the Red Devils.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Neville said: “I know early in the window but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done.

“The others seem set and ready yet United can’t get moving. Erik ten Hag needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him! Hope it happens soon!”

Gary Neville Man United transfers

Manchester United were this week linked with a move to sign midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, from Brentford on a free transfer this summer.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a swoop to sign FC Porto star Vítor Machado Ferreira – more commonly known as Vitinha – in recent days.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano delivers another update on Man United link to Frenkie De Jong
Gossip
Romelu Lukaku
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC star Romelu Lukaku is now pushing for move away
Gossip
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal and Tottenham interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds United - report
Erik ten Hag
Man United 'most interested' club in deal to sign Vitinha - report
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold sends message to new Liverpool FC signing Darwin Nunez
Related Articles

Home »
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano delivers another update on Man United link to Frenkie De Jong
Gossip
Romelu Lukaku
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC star Romelu Lukaku is now pushing for move away
Gossip
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal and Tottenham interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds United - report
Erik ten Hag
Man United 'most interested' club in deal to sign Vitinha - report
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold sends message to new Liverpool FC signing Darwin Nunez
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature