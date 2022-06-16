‘It’s worrying’: Gary Neville gives verdict on Man United’s transfer plans

Gary Neville has admitted his concern at Manchester United’s lack of transfer activity this summer – despite the window only having been open a week.

The Red Devils are being linked with a whole host of potential new signings this summer as Erik ten Hag begins his tenure at Old Trafford and looks to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Ten Hag has been tasked with steering United back into the top four in his first season in charge as he bids to guide them back into the Champions League following their disappointing sixth-placed finish last term.

FC Barcelona Frenkie De Jong and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber are two of the names to have been mooted as possible targets for the Red Devils in recent weeks.

However, as things stand, the Red Devils have not made any new signings and have confirmed the exits of Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic from their midfield, with the transfer window having officially opened last Friday.

Now, Manchester United and England legend Neville has taken to social media to voice his concern about the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford so far, warning Ten Hag that the later the club leave it to make their signings, the more difficult it will be for the Dutchman to make a strong start with the Red Devils.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Neville said: “I know early in the window but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done.

“The others seem set and ready yet United can’t get moving. Erik ten Hag needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him! Hope it happens soon!”

Manchester United were this week linked with a move to sign midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, from Brentford on a free transfer this summer.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a swoop to sign FC Porto star Vítor Machado Ferreira – more commonly known as Vitinha – in recent days.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip