Gary Neville identifies four signings Man United need to make this summer

Gary Neville has identified four areas of the Manchester United team that need strengthening in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already said goodbye to a number of first-team players this summer, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic all departing Old Trafford ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge at the club.

Attentions are now turning to the players Ten Hag will look to recruit this summer as he sets about starting his rebuild at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are being linked with a number of potential inbound signings, with the likes of Frenkie De Jong and Jurrien Timber having been touted as potential targets for the Old Trafford outfit.

Now, former Manchester United and England star Neville has picked out four areas he thinks needs strengthening ahead of next season, saying that the Red Devils need a new central midfielder, forward, winger and full-back.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Neville said: “We know the areas they absolutely need to actually strengthen. Central midfield is an absolute necessity. An absolute necessity. Manchester United need midfield players.

“They also need a centre-forward. I know Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to stay and he’s an absolutely brilliant performer, but they need a centre-forward. Centre-forward is a must.

“I think there’ll need to be a wide player, just to beef up the squad, and I think full-backs are absolutely critical in the modern game.

“[There are] four full-backs there, it’ll be interesting to see which two, three or four of those are liked.”

Reports in the British media over the weekend suggested that Manchester United could be ready to join the race for Poland star Robert Lewandowski if his preferred move to FC Barcelona from Bayern Munich falls through.

The Sun claim that Manchester United are possibly ready to make a move to bring the 33-year-old Lewandowski to Old Trafford should FC Barcelona fail to strike a deal with Bayern Munich for his signature.

Elsewhere, Ten Hag has reportedly successfully convinced FC Barcelona midfielder De Jong to move to Old Trafford this summer, although the two clubs still need to agree on a transfer fee for the former Ajax man.

