Ex-Man United boss warns Jurrien Timber against Old Trafford move this summer

Louis van Gaal has warned Jurrien Timber against following Erik ten Hag to Manchester United from Ajax this summer because the defender “has to play”.

The Red Devils are being linked with a whole host of potential new signings this summer as Ten Hag starts the rebuilt at Old Trafford, with Manchester United likely to bring in a number of players ahead of the new season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, former Ajax boss Ten Hag is being linked with moves for a number of his ex-players at the Dutch club, with 20-year-old defender Timber having been touted as a target for Red Devils in recent days.

Former Manchester United manager Van Gaal has no doubts that Timber would be able to cut it in the Premier League, but he is not sure that the time is right for the young defender to make the move to Old Trafford, because he may find his first-team opportunities to be limited.

Speaking at a news conference quoted by talkSPORT, Van Gaal said: “I think a player with his [Timber’s] qualities can play in the Premier League.

“That’s not a problem. But if he has to make this step now… that’s another question. It is not so wise I think [to move to United]. He has to play.”

Timber played for both Feyenoord and Ajax at youth level before breaking into the first team at the latter club in 2019 under Ten Hag.

He has been a regular fixture in the Ajax team over the last two seasons, with Timber having scored four goals in 73 games in all competitions for the Dutch club since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign.

Last season, he scored three goals in 43 games for Ajax in all competitions, and he has notched up seven appearances for the Netherlands national team since making his debut last summer.

Born in Utrecht, Timber started his youth career at Feyenoord before joining Ajax’s youth set-up back in 2019.

