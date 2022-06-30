Paul Merson: Man United are in ‘disarray’ and need three or four new signings

Manchester United are in need of at least three or four new signings in the summer transfer window if they want to challenge for the top four next season, according to Paul Merson.

The Red Devils are inevitably being linked with a number of potential inbound transfers this summer as new boss Erik ten Hag looks to build a squad he thinks can break back into the top four next season.

However, despite plenty of speculation and the likes of Frenkie De Jong being linked with moves to Old Trafford, the Red Devils are yet to officially confirm any new signings this summer.

Ten Hag has been tasked with steering Manchester United back into the top four and into the Champions League next season, with the Red Devils having slumped to a disappointing sixth-placed finish and a trophyless campaign last term.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Ten Hag is now facing the challenge of his career at Old Trafford, warning the Dutch head coach that he must significantly strengthen his squad this summer if they are to have any hope of breaking back into the top four.

“If Ten Hag managed for the rest of his life, it’ll never be harder than what he’s taking on now,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“This is a massive job. It’s the biggest club in the world and he is taking over when they’re in disarray.

“He needs to bring in as many players as he can because this team is not going to get you in the top four. They need to bring certain players in – (Frenkie) De Jong at Barcelona, he’s a good footballer – and then you move on from there.

“They need at least three or four players just to make a challenge for fourth place.”

Manchester United have offloaded a number of first-team players this summer, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic all departing as free agents.

The Red Devils will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Brighton on 7 August.

