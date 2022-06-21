Manchester United are considering making a second offer for FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong as they look to kick-start their summer recruitment drive, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move to sign the 25-year-old midfielder in recent weeks as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reported to have had an initial offer for De Jong turned down by FC Barcelona as they look to try and bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has provided a fresh update on Manchester United’s interest in signing De Jong this summer, saying on social media that the Red Devils are holding talks about making a fresh bid for the midfielder as they continue to negotiate with the Spanish club.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano provided an update on Manchester United’s link to the former Ajax man, writing: “Manchester United are discussing internally about submitting a new proposal for Frenkie de Jong in the next days. It’s a serious possibility, while talks with Barca are still on.

“Deal will enter into key stages after €60m [and add-ons] verbal, opening bid turned down.”

In another tweet posted shortly after, Romano added: “More on Frenkie De Jong situation. Manchester Utd feel direct talks next week will be really important – with a fresh bid being considered.

“Barca sources are also expecting Manchester United to submit a new proposal soon.”

Ten Hag is known to be a keen admirer of De Jong having worked with him during the pair’s spell at Ajax together. The midfielder has developed into a key player for FC Barcelona since his move to the Spanish club from Ajax back in 2019, with the 25-year-old having made 140 appearances for the La Liga side across three seasons.

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham has claimed that De Jong could struggle to adapt to the pace of the Premier League if he does move to Old Trafford this summer.

“I’m seeing the rumours about Frenkie De Jong,” said Sheringham. “He hasn’t played in the Premier League and has been playing for Barcelona, who are expected to pretty much beat nearly every other team.

“Many of Barca’s domestic opponents roll over for them throughout the season. That doesn’t happen in the Premier League – every game is a battle.

“The pace and quality of the league could be a shock to the system for Ten Hag and a player like De Jong.”

